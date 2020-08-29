Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AIV opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

