ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
HDALF stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday.
About ANTA Sports Products
