AnarchistsPrime Trading Down 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.