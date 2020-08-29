Analyzing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & U.S. Global Investors (NYSE:GROW)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.18% 29.16% 16.04% U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19%

79.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 3 2 0 2.40 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.85 $272.34 million $2.69 9.13 U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 10.69 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.