Analysts Set Expectations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

KDP stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.