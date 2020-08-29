Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wipro in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

