Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.95.

RY opened at C$101.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,579.70. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

