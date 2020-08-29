Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

MDNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,147 shares.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

