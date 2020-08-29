Analysts Expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. Jerash Holdings (US) posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

JRSH stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

