Analysts Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.30 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $142.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $509.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.53 million to $511.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $481.25 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $500.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,237,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 293,703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.