Analysts Expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $38.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.20 million and the lowest is $38.32 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $183.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.48 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.29 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $316.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

In other news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $16,620,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $12,401,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $6,449,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $12,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after buying an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.