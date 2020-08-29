Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,101,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.68. The stock had a trading volume of 165,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average is $157.44. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

