AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $45,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,400,000 after purchasing an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $101.93 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,691 shares of company stock worth $10,430,637 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

