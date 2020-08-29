AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,203 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.50 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

