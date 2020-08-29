Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

USAS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

