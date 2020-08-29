American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in American Financial Group by 11,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in American Financial Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

