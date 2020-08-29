Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 111,263 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 133.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $60,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.