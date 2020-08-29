Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.
About Altus Midstream
