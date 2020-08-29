Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 206.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557,571 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

AIMC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,298. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.52. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

