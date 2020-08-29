Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,652.79

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,652.79 and last traded at $1,644.13, with a volume of 2595776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,605.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

