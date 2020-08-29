Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,644.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,659.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,526.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,386.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.