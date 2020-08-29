Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $54,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,726,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

ALXN opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

