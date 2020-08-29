Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 7,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

