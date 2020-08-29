Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 36,900 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of NIC worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIC by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 1,003,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NIC by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 272,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in NIC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,317,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 97,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGOV. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

