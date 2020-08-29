Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 12,600 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

SPB stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

