Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.