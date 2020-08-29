Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $56,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

