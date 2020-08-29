Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 36,300 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,987,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

