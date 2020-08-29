Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 37,673 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.25% of Xperi worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xperi by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $10,342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 30.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPER. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

