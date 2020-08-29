Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

