Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

