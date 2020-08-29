Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.48 Million in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.82. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

