Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 27,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 149,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

