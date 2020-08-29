Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 232.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PPL by 27.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in PPL by 65.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.