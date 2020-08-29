Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aaron’s by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aaron’s by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NYSE AAN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

