Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 69,100 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,667,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.