Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 6,300 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

