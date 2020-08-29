Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 40,000 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 228.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

