Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0006

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Akroma has a total market cap of $10,994.79 and $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.03463308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 140.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

