Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Akastor ASA stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00. Akastor ASA has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Kværner ASA provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units, and renewable energy solutions in Norway, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company executes contracts of oil and gas steel jacket substructures and jackets; and EPC delivery of topsides for offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as on floating oil and gas installations.

