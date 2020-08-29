Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.90 by Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$1.90 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADZN. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Adventus Zinc stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a PE ratio of -25.58. Adventus Zinc has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

