Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 16,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 26,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,057,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 287,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

