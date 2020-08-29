Abbott Laboratories Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 80,871 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 19,255 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

ABT opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

