Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

