$88.06 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report sales of $88.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.71 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $86.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $362.77 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $363.43 million, with estimates ranging from $351.07 million to $376.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

PBFX opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.