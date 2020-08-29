86 Research Begins Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

86 Research began coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $22,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

