$76.72 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $76.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.80 million. CalAmp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $325.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $342.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.65 million to $347.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CalAmp by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CalAmp by 87.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CalAmp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

