$748.03 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $748.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.00 million and the lowest is $732.00 million. ArcBest reported sales of $787.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.