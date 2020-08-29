7,361 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 142.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.25. 2,123,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

