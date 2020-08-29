$67.60 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $67.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.91 million. Navigator posted sales of $62.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $267.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.27 million to $274.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.17 million, with estimates ranging from $308.20 million to $328.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navigator by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

