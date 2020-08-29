65,348 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,499,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,224,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

RYAAY opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.35. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

